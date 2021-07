As a rookie broadcaster, Rodney Harrison faced a moment of truth right out of the gate. In 2009, the Patriots were leading the Colts 34-28 in Indianapolis with 2:08 remaining. Faced with a 4th-and-2 at his own 28-yard line, Bill Belichick opted to keep his offense on the field and try to put the game away. Tom Brady hit Kevin Faulk on a short pass, but he was tackled short of the first down marker, and the Colts would take advantage of the very short field to win the football game.