Ruthy Hebard’s second season in the WNBA has been an adjustment. The Sky’s 2020 first-round draft pick arrived in Chicago after playing in Turkey and didn’t know where Wintrust Arena was. Her understanding of the city and even some of the standard happenings in the league are more in line with a player in her rookie season. It’s the result of her first year in the league being played in the WNBA bubble in Florida.