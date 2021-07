Steven Chabinsky once said, “Thinking of cybersecurity solely as an IT issue is like believing that an entire company’s workforce, from the CEO down, is just one big HR issue.” As we head into the third quarter of 2021, this sentiment rings more true than ever before. Cyber threats are rampant within this digitally-driven era. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, experts are calling for enhanced due diligence and, in some cases, organizational reform in the realm of cybersecurity.