GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for a boater who crashed into another boat carrying four people, then took off. It happened Saturday night on Lake Herrington. People were on the lake Saturday night after what’s called “the glow stick show,” when a man in a Sea Ray Runabout crashed into a pontoon. Police say the driver of that boat took off and never stopped to help the four people on the pontoon, which was so badly damaged it had to be towed back to dock.