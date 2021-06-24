Latest updates on Colorado wildfires burning across the state

DENVER — Several wildfires continued burning across Colorado on Friday, though there was a good chance for scattered thunderstorms and some cooler temps across the state on heading into the weekend.

Here are the latest updates on Colorado's current wildfires, with links to official information on each one:

Muddy Slide Fire

The Muddy Slide Fire, which is burning in the area of Forest Service Roads 280 and 285 on Green Ridge in south Routt County, was at 4,150 acres as of Thursday evening. Containment is unknown.

Green Ridge Road, Morrison Creek Road and Morrison Divide Trail were closed because of the fire.

About 0.2 inches of rain fell on the fire Thursday, which briefly slowed the fire's behavior.

This is expected to be a "long-duration fire," officials said.

Inciweb

Oil Springs Fire

The Oil Springs Fire about 20 miles south of Rangely was at 12,707 acres as of Friday morning. The fire is now 5% contained. It was sparked by lightning on June 18.

While more moisture was expected to move into the area midweek, the chance for storms also brought an increased risk for wind gusts up to 30 mph and lightning strikes. Precipitation Thursday helped moderate fire behavior.

Officials expected the fire to continue to spread actively.

Highway 139 is still closed.

All evacuation orders were lifted Thursday morning, and County Roads 23, 103 and 122 reopened.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are now in place in the county.

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

Sylvan Fire

The Sylvan Fire, 16 miles south of Eagle, was 3,775 acres as of Thursday evening and 0% contained. It started on June 20 and the cause is under investigation.

Dead and down fuels in the area are still very dry, officials said.The fire is burning in steep terrain.

Incoming weather and precipitation Friday through the weekend is expected to allow firefighters to make progress on containing the fire.

By Thursday evening, the White River National Forest modified the forest closure for the fire, which is in place to protect firefighter and public safety. The change opens areas in the western part of the closure, including Red Table Road and the Basalt to Gypsum trail system.

The Hardscrabble and Sylvan Lake areas remain closed, which includes the Hardscrabble trail system and Forest Service Roads 400, 412, 413, 416 and 436 areas north of Red Table Mountain Trail. South of Red Table Mountain, the Coyote Park and Crooked Creek Park areas are also closed.

A virtual community meeting will be held 6 p.m. Friday on the Sylvan Fire Information Facebook page and on Eagle County Channel 18.

Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team

Trail Canyon Fire

The Trail Canyon Fire, about 10 miles northwest of Red Mesa, was at 881 acres and 90% contained as of Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported Friday and a lightning strike was the cause.

No additional updates were expected on the fire, unless activity picked up again.

West Fire

The West Fire, about 80 miles northwest of Craig, was at 3,421 acres as of Friday morning, and it was 50% contained. Possible thunderstorms on Thursday and into the weekend could cause gusty and erratic winds, officials said, though rain chances were high.

Crews on Thursday were focused on securing and strengthening fire lines on all sides.

The West Fire was caused by a lightning strike, and it was reported on Sunday.

Inciweb

Wild Cow Fire

The Wild Cow Fire south of Baxter Pass in Garfield County was an estimated 560 acres as of Thursday evening and 52%, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire currently hasn't closed any roads, but there will be significant traffic impacts. The district and Colorado State Patrol in Fruita are asking drivers to limit traveling on Highway 6 and Highway 50 between Fruita and Mack. CSP said drivers headed toward the Country Jam should use I-70 as the primary route to allow first responders to work around this fire.

Inciweb