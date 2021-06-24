Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Who is Dave Hakstol? Meet the first head coach of the Seattle Kraken

By Edward Sutelan
Sporting News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKraken fans now know who will be on the bench leading their team in Seattle's inaugural season. On Thursday, the NHL's latest expansion team announced that Dave Hakstol will be the first head coach in franchise history. "We're absolutely thrilled to be able to join the hockey community here in...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Francis
Person
Jonathan Toews
Person
Matt Greene
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Cornell#The Red Wings#University Of Denver#The Maple Leafs#Nbc Sports#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLarcamax.com

Mike Sielski: Dave Hakstol gets a shot with the Seattle Kraken to prove he wasn't the problem with the Flyers

Dave Hakstol’s boat, an XT23 MasterCraft, was parked at a dock and bobbing in the water of Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minn. He was gassing it up, siphoning fuel from a red tub through a clear snaking tube. This was a warm, beautiful afternoon in July 2018. Hakstol was the Flyers’ head coach back then, three years removed from an accomplished coaching career at the University of North Dakota, three months removed from a bitter first-round playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, five months away from being fired. I asked him if he had ever failed at anything in his life.
NHLTacoma News Tribune

Seattle Kraken announce temporary AHL affiliation agreement

The Seattle Kraken announced a temporary American Hockey League affiliation agreement on Monday. The Kraken will partner with the Florida Panthers and place eight to 12 players with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. The Checkers will serve as Seattle’s official primary minor league affiliate for the 2021-22 season. “The...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Kraken Could Reunite Hakstol With Some North Dakota Alumni

Last week, the Seattle Kraken announced their first head coach in franchise history, Dave Hakstol. This decision comes merely weeks before the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Hakstol coached four seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers after compiling an impressive resume with the University of North Dakota (UND) from 2004 through 2015.
NHLGrand Forks Herald

Which UND connections could join Dave Hakstol in Seattle?

Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis made his biggest call to date last week by hiring Dave Hakstol to be the expansion franchise's first head coach. The next step is to fill out the staff and player roster. Francis will ultimately make the calls, but you can bet that Hakstol...
NHLYardbarker

Dave Hakstol Will Impact Kraken Expansion Draft Decisions

The Philadelphia Flyers are in an offseason of transition as the franchise could be gradually moving on from the core players that have been with the team for several seasons. After the disappointing 2020-21 season concluded, general manager Chuck Fletcher admitted in the exit interview that he is open to upgrading everywhere on the roster, so it remains to be seen how many players currently on the orange and black will be elsewhere when the 2021-22 season commences. The recent news of the first head coach named for the Seattle Kraken makes for interesting speculation as to which player the Kraken will select in the upcoming expansion draft from the Flyers.
NHLNHL

Kraken name Leach, McFarland assistant coaches

The Seattle Kraken named Jay Leach and Paul McFarland assistant coaches Tuesday. Leach had been coach of Providence, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Boston Bruins, since 2017-18. He was an assistant there in 2016-17 and previously held the same position with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the Pittsburgh Penguins' AHL team, in 2015-16.
NHLYardbarker

McFarland, Leach Join Hakstol Behind Kraken Bench

The Seattle Kraken have added two assistant coaches for Dave Hakstol, who was named the franchise’s first head coach on June 24. Paul McFarland, most recently an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Jay Leach, most recently the head coach of the American Hockey League (AHL) Providence Bruins, will join Hakstol behind the bench in 2021-22.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

McFarland joins Hakstol in Seattle; Leafs sign Finkelstein

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Seattle Kraken’s coaching staff will have a slightly familiar feel for Toronto Maple Leafs fans, as new Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol announced on Tuesday that former Toronto assistant Paul McFarland has been hired as part of the expansion club’s coaching staff.
NHLbainbridgereview.com

Seattle Kraken putting together NHL coaching staff

The Seattle Kraken inaugural season is rapidly approaching, and with the expansion draft and first-year player entry draft at the end of this month the team has hired its first head coach and two assistant coaches. General manager Ron Francis tapped former Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol to be the...
NHLchatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Should Try to Sign UFA Tomas Tatar

Mar 19, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens left wing Tomas Tatar (90) skates with the puck against Vancouver Canucks during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports. With the Tampa Bay Lightning crowned Stanley Cup Champions for the second year in a row, that...
NHLYardbarker

More On Maple Leafs Potential Interest in Taylor Hall, Other UFA Talk

The Toronto Maple Leafs would love to keep Zach Hyman. Unfortunately, they may not be able to do so and the team is reportedly preparing for that reality. Insiders have thrown out a few names in relation to the team and among them, Taylor Hall’s name popped up thanks to a report by TSN’s Darren Dreger. But, is this a reality? Is this something Maple Leafs fans should actually believe is possible?
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bertuzzi, Hyman, Hall & Crazy Rumors

It’s a crazy time in the NHL right now for rumors. The Toronto Maple Leafs have a few untied shoelaces with Frederik Andersen (to a smaller extent) and Zach Hyman (to a bigger extent) potentially becoming unrestricted free agents. So many things seem to be leveraging on Hyman’s signing or leaving.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Joe Thornton’s Still in Toronto: Now, Isn’t That Odd?

Why is the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Joe Thornton still in Toronto? As the photo the UFC released yesterday suggests, two Maple Leafs’ players – Joe Thornton and Auston Matthews – attended the UFC match. Knowing that Thornton’s offseason home is in Davos, Switzerland, and has been for many years, does his showing up at an event with Matthews (of all people) say anything about Thornton’s plans for the future? Or about any Maple Leafs’ potential interest?
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Trade Targets Should Kerfoot Be Selected by Kraken

The Toronto Maple Leafs must submit their list of protected players to the NHL by July 17. The Seattle Kraken will then have four days to announce who they’re selecting from each team. If the Kraken end up choosing Alexander Kerfoot from the Leafs, it will create a gaping hole at third-line center. Today I examine three trade targets for general manager Kyle Dubas should the team lose Kerfoot in the expansion draft.
NHLmapleleafshotstove.com

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Dean Chynoweth as assistant coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the hiring of Dean Chynoweth as Assistant Coach. He most recently was an Assistant Coach with the Carolina Hurricanes for the past three seasons. Roughly a month ago, Elliotte Friedman reported he was granted permission to speak with other teams:. In Carolina he oversaw their...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs unlikely to offer Zach Hyman an extension?

While this offseason promises intrigue no matter what, the Toronto Maple Leafs are undoubtedly going to bring an added element of excitement for hockey fans over the coming weeks. After a fifth straight first-round playoff loss, general manager Kyle Dubas will be under immense pressure this month to bring in...
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Imagining Tyler Bertuzzi as a Maple Leaf

Elliotte Friedman started it. He first talked on the radio about Maple Leafs’ interest in Tyler Bertuzzi, and then he said this:. 7. Don’t know if it still works, but Toronto liked Tyler Bertuzzi this season — moving elsewhere when it became obvious he wasn’t going to be healthy. Barring a major change, Zach Hyman won’t be back with the Maple Leafs, a big loss for them. It’s expected Detroit will be among his pursuers, although the Red Wings won’t be the only ones.
NHLSportsnet.ca

6 big questions for the Toronto Maple Leafs' off-season

TORONTO – Even though Kyle Dubas has already been one of the busiest general managers in this young off-season, he won’t be able to let his foot of the gas for the rest of the month. New cap-friendly deals for pending UFAs and dressing-room-culture icons Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Leafs Notes: Hyman, Bertuzzi, Assistant Coaches

While this offseason promises intrigue no matter what, the Toronto Maple Leafs are undoubtedly going to bring an added element of excitement for hockey fans over the coming weeks. After a fifth straight first-round playoff loss, general manager Kyle Dubas will be under immense pressure this month to bring in names to help the team perform at a higher level throughout the regular season and playoffs. Many details are starting to emerge about Toronto’s plans for next season and how their roster may look. One thing that’s becoming apparent is that Zach Hyman likely isn’t part of the Maple Leafs’ future, as Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts column notes that an extension for the forward is unlikely to happen. Hyman’s received interest from both the Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings, both teams who can and likely will offer him more money and term than Toronto is willing to offer. The absence of Hyman leaves a hole in the team’s top-six forward group that will need to be filled. It appears as though the Leafs already have some ideas about how to approach this:
NBANBC Sports

Will Wizards hire a first-time head coach?

The Wizards' search for a new head coach is almost two weeks old as other teams around the league continue to fill their vacancies. Here are some notes on the search, which does not appear to be nearing its end soon... *The Wizards' head coaching search continues to focus on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy