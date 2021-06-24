Tucker Believes He Was Lied To On Multiple Occasions About Heavy Machinery Split
Otis & Tucker may have never won gold during their time as Heavy Machinery in WWE, but the duo became fan favorites thanks to blue-collar and comedy stylings. After Otis won the 2020 Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, it seemed like he was in line for a big push, but he lost the briefcase to The Miz at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 when Tucker turned on him. The duo had been split in the 2020 WWE Draft just weeks before the turn happened.www.fightful.com
