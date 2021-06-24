Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

BOSTON — Franchy Cordero took reps at first base during pregame work Tuesday at Triple-A Worcester’s Polar Park. “He signed as a shortstop. He’s a good athlete,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday here at Fenway Park. “And (chief baseball officer (Chaim) Bloom talked about it a few days ago. He’s going to get his work in at first. And whenever we decide for him to play at first, he’ll play it. I think versatility is important to what we’re trying to accomplish. And if he can handle that position, it’s not only good for us. It’s good for him, too. It just gives us another option, another versatile player. And we’ll take advantage of that.”