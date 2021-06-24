Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Paul Pierce teases potential podcast with Kevin Garnett

By Tim Kelly
Posted by 
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 18 days ago

Are Boston Celtics legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett going to launch a podcast together? Read more about this story on Audacy Sports and WEEI.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
970
Followers
3K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Jason Kidd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Hall Of#The Los Angeles Lakers#Nba Finals#The Brooklyn Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul Pierce unveils next move after ESPN scandal

Much has been made about Paul Pierce and his next move after his unceremonious exit as an ESPN anchor. He’s hinted at a few possible business ventures post-ESPN — including going into the lucrative business of commercial cannabis — but as it turns out, it’s all about being a tech startup venture capitalist for the Boston Celtics legend.
NBAaudacy.com

Kevin Garnett just sold his massive unfinished estate for $16 million

Kevin Garnett didn’t even need to finish his Malibu estate to make a killing. The NBA Hall of Famer recently sold his massive 11,000-square foot property to an undisclosed buyer for $16 million, TMZ reports. Garnett purchased the estate way back in 2003, when he was playing with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBAlakersnation.com

Lakers News: 2021 NBA Finals First Since Kobe Bryant And Paul Pierce In 2010 With Leading Scorers On Original Teams

The 2010 NBA Finals that featured Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on Paul Pierce and the Boston Celtics was the culmination of the longest-standing rivalry in the NBA and one of the greatest moments for many fans of the Purple and Gold. The 2021 NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks doesn’t have anywhere close to that level of history but is connected to the 2010 edition in one way.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Agrees With Michael Jordan, Says He Couldn't Stand Isiah Thomas: "He Would Be Smiling All In Your Face Acting Like He’s Your Friend And Stuff, Taking The Biggest Cheap Shots Ever"

Isiah Thomas is one of the most controversial basketball players of all time. He was the 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons leader, earning a bad reputation around the league with their questionable style of play. Recently, Reggie Miller talked about Zeke and his personality on the court, agreeing with his nemesis...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Sixers Among Potential Suitors for Kevin Love

Kevin Love has been a name floated around in trade rumors for years now. The Cavaliers continue to try and move the last remaining player from their championship roster. Now that the offseason is in full swing for most of the NBA, chatter of Love being traded has once again begun to swirl. Sam Amico of Hoops Wire recently reported multiple teams that could be interested in the five-time All-Star.
NBAUSA Today

On this day: Brad Stevens hired as coach; Marlon Garnett born

On this day in Boston Celtics history, the storied franchise hired their last head coach Brad Stevens away from Butler University, his job as head coach for the previous six years. Stevens had led Butler to consecutive NCAA national title games against Duke and UConn before joining the Celtics, and never won less than 22 games a season while with that collegiate team.
NBAThe Ringer

Failure to Flowers: The Paul George Timeline, Plus Amar’e Stoudemire and “Going Abroad” With Kevin Clark

Russillo breaks down the Clippers’ Game 5 win in Phoenix and why you can’t fake desperation in the NBA playoffs before getting into the roller coaster of opinions on who Paul George is (0:42). Then, Ryen is joined by Amar’e Stoudemire to discuss his first season transitioning from player to coach with the Nets, how Steve Nash changed his career, and stories from the 2007 Suns (12:28). Next, The Ringer’s Kevin Clark stops by to talk F1 and a little Euros with Ceruti in another edition of Going Abroad. (26:11) And finally, Ryen closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (53:49).
NBAYardbarker

Lakers, Wizards moving closer to Russell Westbrook trade?

The Los Angeles Lakers were clearly missing something this past season. Although being devastated by injuries obviously played a role in the premature conclusion to their season, so did having the wrong personnel. Fixing that requires giving up some players and adding different ones in their place. The first part...
NBAPWMania

Possible Opponent for Paul Wight In AEW Being Teased

In an interview with PopCulture.com, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal commented on a possible match against Paul Wight in an AEW ring:. “I hear Paul Wight’s still talking trash, so I’m going to work out really hard this summer, and maybe we could do something very, very soon. Last time it was due out of bureaucracy and red tape, now there is no red tape. So, I’m going to go on because I’m still kind of sore from the table, so I’m going to go for it this summer, pump these muscles up here. I’ll be waiting for you, Mr. Paul.”
NBAYardbarker

Knicks emerge as potential Chris Paul suitor

One year after raising his stock tremendously by leading a young Oklahoma City Thunder team to within one victory of the Western Conference semis, Chris Paul has somehow outdone himself. In the offseason he was traded to a Phoenix Suns team that didn’t even make the playoffs last year. How...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBANBA

Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook headline NBA winners at 2021 ESPYs

The 2021 ESPYs went back to its original format with the traditional awards, a year after it only presented awards to honour extraordinary acts of activism and humanitarian efforts in its remote 2020 edition. Former league MVP winners in Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook were the biggest NBA names to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Is Happy That Stephen Curry Will Not Play At The Olympics: "He’s 180 Pounds. He’s 33. I’m Happy For Steph That He’s Going To Get Plenty Of Rest And Family Time This Summer And He’ll Be Ready To Go Come Training Camp In September.”

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry just withdrew from Team USA ahead of the upcoming Olympics, a big blow for the fans but the best thing for his career. There was a lot of speculation regarding Curry's involvement in the tournament, as he's yet to play in the Olympics despite having won a couple of gold medals with Team USA in the FIBA World Cups in 2010 and 2014.

Comments / 0

Community Policy