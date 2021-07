With the third selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Tigers selected RHP Jackson Jobe out of Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma. Coming into the draft season, the talk of the 2021 MLB Draft on the pitching side was whether or not Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker were going to go 1-2 in the draft. However, in the days leading up to the draft, the conversation was more geared towards whether Jobe, who impressed scouts of all stripes, could become the rare high school righty to be the first pitcher taken off the board period. That is the level of talent seen here.