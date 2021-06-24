Flood Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Baker; Columbia FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN BAKER, SOUTHWESTERN DUVAL, SOUTHWESTERN NASSAU AND SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES At 354 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville, Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Sanderson, Olustee, Maxville, Watertown and Baldwin. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.