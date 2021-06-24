Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains on bench with calf issue

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCabrera (calf) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Cabrera's tight right calf will keep him on the bench for the second game in a row, allowing Nomar Mazara to receive a turn as the Tigers' designated hitter. The Tigers haven't suggested that Cabrera's injury is anything more than a day-to-day concern, so the expectation is that he'll rejoin the lineup at some point later in the four-game series with Houston.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Nomar Mazara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Tigers#The Detroit News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLive.com

Twins claim former Tigers 1st-round pick off waivers

DETROIT -- The Minnesota Twins have decided to take a closer look at a former Detroit Tigers prospect. The Twins claimed right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows off waivers from the Tigers on Tuesday. He was assigned to Triple-A St. Paul. Burrows had been designated for assignment seven days ago as part...
MLBPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Tigers lose signee to MLB Draft

Clemson lost a signee to the 2021 MLB Draft during the first round on Sunday night. The Clemson Insider learned that Joe Mack from Williamsville East High School, N.Y. will look to achieve his (...)
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Zack Short: Back on bench Friday

Short is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Short started at shortstop during both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland, but he'll begin Friday's game on the bench. Harold Castro will start at shortstop and bat seventh.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Miguel Cabrera hits homer No. 494 as Tigers sweep doubleheader vs. Indians

Miguel Cabrera and Eric Haase homered as the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 Wednesday night at Progressive Field to complete a doubleheader sweep. The Tigers won the first game, 9-4, sweeping a doubleheader against the Indians in Cleveland for the first time since 1977. The Indians (42-35) had...
MLBDetroit News

Cabrera, Haase lead Tigers to first doubleheader sweep in Cleveland since 1977

Cleveland – Sometimes Eric Haase has to pinch himself to make sure he's not dreaming all this. It wasn't his own 442-foot blast into the left field bleachers Wednesday night that fired him up. It was watching Miguel Cabrera banging balls around Progressive Field like Haase has seen him do his entire life.
MLBwkzo.com

Despite home run from Cabrera, Tigers get pounded in series opener at Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers lost to the Indians in a 13-5 rout in Cleveland last night. Miguel Cabrera hit a solo home run, the 493rd of his career to put Detroit on the board in the second inning. The homer puts Cabrera in a tie with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th on the career list.
MLBThe Oakland Post

Miguel Cabrera: The last icon in Detroit sports

For Detroit sports fans, it’s been several long years of game days spent cussing at our TV screens. This current season for the Tigers hasn’t been much different. With a 34-44 record, the ball club is struggling near the bottom of the AL Central division, and it isn’t hard to see why.
MLBchatsports.com

Watch Miguel Cabrera launch home run number 493

Fans of the Detroit Tigers know nothing good ever comes of a trip to Cleveland. Since the Tiger reign as AL Central overlords ended in 2015, Cleveland has feasted on the Tigers. However, Monday’s contest in Progressive Field has already provided one big highlight. In the second inning, with Cabrera...
MLBwcn247.com

Red Sox beat Royals...494th homer for Miguel Cabrera

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe homered, Martin Perez pitched two-run ball into the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 in a game twice delayed by poor weather. First pitch was pushed back 41 minutes and umpires stopped play for 1 hour, 56 minutes in the middle of the sixth, but the teams managed to play nine innings. Perez allowed two runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out two. He allowed a homer to Salvador Pérez leading off the second. Pérez’s homer came during a 4-for-4 night. Mike Minor gave up five runs on seven hits over five innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Del Pozo: Returns to minors

The Tigers optioned Del Pozo to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. The right-handed reliever was up with the Tigers for four days and made one appearance out of the bullpen, giving up two runs on three hits while recording two outs.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox 8, Tigers 2: Bench Sox Take the Win

The White Sox stayed hot and got their nine-game road trip off to a good start on Friday, with an 8-2 win in Detroit, powered by a laboring Lance Lynn and some rookie magic. The White Sox struck early in the first inning. Tim Anderson started the offense with a single off a sinker from Casey Mize. He was brought around the bases on a ground out from Gavin Sheets and single from Yasmani Grandal. Grandal took a trip around the bases when Brian Goodwin hit a dart to left center for a triple off another Mize sinker, bringing things to 2-0 for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn grounded out to short, which ended the inning for Mize and brought Lance Lynn to the mound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy