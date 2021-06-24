Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains on bench with calf issue
Cabrera (calf) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Cabrera's tight right calf will keep him on the bench for the second game in a row, allowing Nomar Mazara to receive a turn as the Tigers' designated hitter. The Tigers haven't suggested that Cabrera's injury is anything more than a day-to-day concern, so the expectation is that he'll rejoin the lineup at some point later in the four-game series with Houston.www.cbssports.com
