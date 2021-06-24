Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains on bench with calf issue

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe homered, Martin Perez pitched two-run ball into the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 in a game twice delayed by poor weather. First pitch was pushed back 41 minutes and umpires stopped play for 1 hour, 56 minutes in the middle of the sixth, but the teams managed to play nine innings. Perez allowed two runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out two. He allowed a homer to Salvador Pérez leading off the second. Pérez’s homer came during a 4-for-4 night. Mike Minor gave up five runs on seven hits over five innings.