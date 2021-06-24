Cancel
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Returns from illness

 18 days ago

Grossman (illness) will start in left field and bat third Thursday against the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Grossman will check back into the starting nine after a non-COVID-19-related ailment kept him on the bench for Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals. He's only been out of the lineup for two games thus far in June and is slashing .211/.282/.355 with three home runs, 11 runs, 10 RBI and no stolen bases in 18 games this month.

