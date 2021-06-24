Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Returns from illness

The Detroit Tigers have conveniently become more interesting and Justin Verlander could get them to the next level. In an article published by the Detroit Free Press’ Evan Petzold ($), Justin Verlander was quite frank about his thoughts on returning to the Detroit Tigers. He did not go as far as to say he has a desire to return. After all, that probably would not present the greatest negotiation tactic–and who knows the variables he has to consider outside of the baseball ones. His family and infant child chief among them.