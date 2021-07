The journey to the big leagues can come in many different shapes and sizes. That is certainly the case with John Means. Means, a left-handed pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles, joined Ben Verlander on the "Flippin' Bats" podcast to talk about the circuitous route he took to the majors, the ups and downs he endured along the way and the thrill he was able to experience in throwing a no-hitter this season.