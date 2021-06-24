Cancel
Protests

150 Black lawyers will protest silently before Chauvin's sentencing tomorrow

By Joe Hiti, Sheletta Brundidge
Posted by 
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 18 days ago

One-hundred and fifty black lawyers are expected to be present outside the Hennepin County Courthouse tomorrow in a silent protest before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s sentencing.

www.audacy.com
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070
Minneapolis, MNkdal610.com

Chauvin Sentenced To 22 And A Half Years

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (MNN) – A judge Friday afternoon sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22-and-a-half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. During victim impact statements, Floyd’s brother, Terrance, told the court, “I wanted to know, from the man himself, why? What were you thinking? What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother’s neck?”
Public SafetyMetroWest Daily News

Derek Chauvin's 22.5-year sentence is welcome step in march toward racial justice

There is justice for George Floyd's murder, but America clearly has many more mountains to climb in the struggle as a nation for true equality and justice. Gianna Floyd won't hug her father at her high school graduation. She won't dance with her dad at her wedding. She'll never be able one day to place her newborn baby into her father's arms.
Nashville, TNDaily Times

Lawyer: Ex-officer reaches plea deal in Black man's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A white former Nashville police officer will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday just ahead of his first-degree murder trial, three years after he fatally shot an armed Black man from behind during a foot chase, his attorney confirmed Thursday. Attorney David Raybin made the confirmation...
Public Safetythelandonline.com

Reader Response: Readers support Chauvin sentence

A majority of area respondents say they support Derek Chauvin’s prison sentence for killing George Floyd, according to a Free Press online question. Out of 255 total respondents, 144 voters — more than 56% — agree with the 22 1/2 years in prison Chauvin was sentenced to. Another 111 respondents opposed the sentence.
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement Regarding Derek Chauvin Sentencing

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement in response to the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. “George Floyd’s murder served as a reckoning for the nation and a catalyst that forced each of us to ask ourselves whether we have done enough to fight racism and inequality in our criminal justice system. While today’s Continue Reading
Public Safetytexassignal.com

A breakdown of the Derek Chauvin sentencing

On Friday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in Oak Park Heights maximum security prison for the murder of Houston native George Floyd. During the sentencing on Friday, the prosecution and defense both provided testimony to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill. Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney,...
Sacramento County, CASacramento Observer

Chauvin Sentence Is A ‘Paradigm Shift’ Says Local Attorney

“Some justice” is better than none. That’s been the reaction from many following last week’s sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin was sentenced last Friday to 22 ½ years in prison for the “abuse of a position of trust” and “the...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Derek Chauvin's sentence, policing and the Legislature, police unions

What is the goal of imprisonment in this country? It is to punish and rehabilitate. In the case of Derek Chauvin, he will be punished for his violence against another human being, and rightfully so ("Chauvin term is 22.5 years," front page, June 26). Rehabilitation, however, will remain a question mark. Chauvin will also continue to be restricted to a form of solitary confinement while occasionally being allowed inside a courtroom for upcoming appeals. So far, he has kept his sanity throughout this horrendous, self-inflicted ordeal. Due to possible threats on his life he will remain in isolation for months and years, making his life pure torture. Consequently, severe mental illness is the probable outcome and a justifiable punishment for killing a local citizen ... I suppose. Sadly, George Floyd's family, Derek Chauvin, and of course, taxpayers are all the losers here because of Chauvin's despicable act. Case closed.
Hennepin County, MNMinnesota Daily

Boru: Celebrating Chauvin’s sentencing in skepticism, but hoping it is a step towards change

Twenty-two and a half years is not nearly enough, but this is the beginning of a televised revolution that cannot be erased or ignored. We rarely, if ever, come across cases of police brutality in which the police are convicted, let alone sentenced. They have been and are more likely to be acquitted. What made the murder of George Floyd different from other murders by police is that it was filmed. We watched more than nine minutes of the horrifying last minutes of a man being viciously murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin.
Southfield, MIfox2detroit.com

Chauvin Sentencing, policing & racial bias

On Let it Rip Weekend, we discuss the Derek Chauvin sentencing. And do police treat black and white drivers differently? Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, Attorneys Ven Johnson & Terry Johnson weigh-in.
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

In the News – Legal experts share predictions for Chauvin sentencing

As a judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd in Hennepin County court, news outlets turned to law professors Rachel Moran, Rachel Paulose and Mark Osler. This week, the trio, whom news outlets around the world have relied on throughout the trial, shared their legal expertise and insights.
Anderson, INPosted by
The Herald Bulletin

Locals react to Juneteenth designation, Chauvin sentence

ANDERSON – The designation of Juneteenth as a federal holiday represents to some civil rights advocates a significant step forward in the ongoing struggle for racial equity. “I’m on the side of the fence where there’s still more work to do,” local activist Terrell Brown said Saturday during an informal weather-delayed Juneteenth gathering at Jackson Park.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: Prison Sentencing For Derek Chauvin May Not Be Done Yet

Derek Chauvin has reportedly closed in on a potential plea deal with federal prosecutors, multiple anonymous sources told a local CBS affiliate Monday. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced Friday to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin faces life in prison for federal civil rights charges, but a plea deal would reduce the sentence to 20-25 years, the sources told CBS Minnesota.
Minneapolis, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

WORD ON THE STREET | Reflections on the Chauvin sentence

On June 25, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years for the murder of George Floyd. This was the longest sentence in given to a former police officer in state history. After the sentence was handed down, the MSR took to the streets and asked community...
Minneapolis, MNlptv.org

Prosecutors Asking for Changes to Chauvin’s Sentencing Memo

Minnesota prosecutors are asking the judge at Derek Chauvin’s trial to make changes to his final sentencing memo about the former Minneapolis cop. They want Judge Peter Cahill to rewrite notes on the experiences of four minors who witnessed George Floyd’s murder. Cahill’s sentencing memo concluded they did not experience trauma. He wrote that the minors were seen smiling and sometimes laughing at the scene and could have left whenever they wanted.

