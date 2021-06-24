Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The House of Flowers: The Movie’ on Netflix, a Loony Reprise of the Acclaimed, Now-Defunct Mexican Comedy Series

By John Serba
Decider
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s The House of Flowers: The Movie brings everyone back from the hit series of the same name (minus the “the movie” part of course) for another go-round — and another is-it-or-is-it-not-a-telenovela debate. Note how things that tend to wriggle around easy categorization also tend to be very good, which is why the Mexican series, which ran for three seasons before wrapping in 2020, received numerous accolades for toeing the line between soapy melodrama and dark comedy. Without spoiling much, the movie may offer a bit of closure for fans of the highly dysfunctional de la Mora family’s wild escapades.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aislinn Derbez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#The House Of Flowers#Mexican#The House Of Flowers#Par#The De La Rosa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Ice Road'

“The Ice Road” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Liam Neeson stars in this this film about an ice road trucker who must lead a dangerous rescue mission to save trapped miners in northern Canada. The action thriller debuted on June 25 on Netflix in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Rurouni Kenshin: The Final’ on Netflix, Japanese Period Action With Epic Battle Energy

When the bad guy has a crew that includes a guy with a gatling gun attachment for an arm, you know there’s some outrageous period action afoot. Rurouni Kenshin: The Final (Netflix) blends some fiery setpieces and furious fight sequences with quieter moments that address the main character’s stoic quest to forgive himself for a bloodsoaked past. It’s all pretty epic, and quite worth a watch.
TV & VideosComicBook

Both Punisher Movies Are Now Streaming on HBO Max

HBO Max now has The Punisher and Punisher: War Zone ready to stream. July’s beginning means that streaming services are adjusting their libraries. Marvel’s dark action movies make the leap over to a Warner Bros. Ray Stevenson and Thomas Jane had their turns as Frank Castle. (A lot of modern fans would point to Jon Bernthal as the definitive version.) But, you can feel free to debate which is the better version as both are more available this month. With the Netflix series kind of done, it feels like there’s room for the character in some other phase. However, there’s no real timetable for a new Punisher show or movie in the current MCU. For now, go hit HBO Max and enjoy what the past has to offer.
TV SeriesDecider

Netflix Axes 4 Comedy Series Including Kevin James’ ‘The Crew’

Netflix has decided to cancel four comedies including The Crew and Country Comfort after just one season each, Mr. Iglesias (after Part 3) and Bonding after only two seasons. The announcement came on Friday, just before the holiday weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is not severing ties with...
TV & VideosComicBook

Austin Powers: All Three Movies Are Now on Netflix

It's July 1st, and that means new content for your streaming platform of choice. If you're a Netflix subscriber, you're in luck, because there's a variety of classic movies and fan favorites coming to the service along with several Netflix Originals. The list is pretty substantial, and if you happen to be a fan of the Austin Powers franchise, you're going to love that all three films are now available to binge to your heart's content. That includes the original film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, its sequel Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and the Beyonce Knowles starring Austin Powers in Goldmember. If you've been looking for an excuse to binge the franchise, you now have it, and who knows, maybe a renewed surge in popularity will finally get us a fourth movie.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fear Street Part One: 1994’ on Netflix, a Collection of Pop Culture References and Gory Slasher Tropes Looking For a Place to Land

Fear Street Part One: 1994 is the first in a trilogy of films debuting on consecutive Fridays this month on Netflix, and they’re inspired by some R.L. Stine books that shifted 80 million units primarily in the ’90s, so prepare yourself for some hard, pipe-hittin’ nostalgia and enough alt-rock needle drops to break yer rusty cage, make you feel more human than human and f— you like an animal. The movies, all directed by Leigh Janiak, aren’t straight adaptations, but riff on and reiterate the edgy-teen vibe Stine sought as he tried to tap into an audience that grew out of his more youth-friendly scary stories, Goosebumps. They jump back in time with each chapter, so we should fully expect Part Two: 1978 to make us feel hot blooded, and Part Three: 1666 to hammer us with a well-tempered clavier.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Seven Deadly Sins' Final Season is Now Streaming on Netflix

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement, the fifth and final season of the series, is now streaming on Netflix! Kicking off in Japan earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 anime season, The Seven Deadly Sins' final anime season has now come to an end in Japan. With the final season wrapping up its final few episodes, fans outside of Japan had been wondering when the series would be available in other territories through Netflix. Now the wait is over as fans can currently check out Dragon's Judgement through the streaming service!
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Werewolves Within’ on VOD, a Murder-Mystery Horror-Comedy That’ll Have You Howling

Now on VOD, Werewolves Within is two notable things: One, an adaptation of the deduce-the-killer video game, and two, director Josh Ruben’s follow-up to 2020’s Shudder original gem Scare Me. Ruben goes the horror-comedy route again, assembling a group of eccentric characters around a nice guy played by star-on-the-rise Sam Richardson (make it a Sam twofer this weekend, and watch him steal a scene or two in Amazon’s The Tomorrow War). Balancing laughs with scares is no easy task, but this one shows potential — let’s see if Ruben pulls it off again.
Behind Viral VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘We The People’ On Netflix, Where Music Videos From Huge Stars Teach Kids About Civics And Government

We The People is a series of ten 5-minute videos that aim to teach kids about civics and government, via colorful animation and catchy songs by some of the biggest names in music. Among the show’s executive producers are Chris Nee (Doc McStuffins), Kenya Barris (black-ish) and Barack and Michelle Obama (Waffles + Mochi, but also the former President and First Lady).
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Young Royals’ On Netflix, Where A Swedish Prince Finds Himself In Boarding School, Then Has His Loyalties Divided

If you’re raising kids of any age, some of the more recent teen shows must be sending you to your liquor cabinet. Everyone seems to be drinking, taking Molly and exploring their sexuality, all away from the eyes of their dopey, unknowing parents. Young Royals looks like a show that will be similar in subject matter… until the first episode’s final 30 seconds. Then, it starts to become something different — at least we hope it does.
ComicsDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’ on Netflix, the Opening Salvo in a New ‘Gundam’ Anime Trilogy

Now on Netflix, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway is the first of three planned anime films adapting Yoshiyuki Tomino’s manga series from 1989-90. It’s also a piece of the endless Gundam franchise sprawl, which spans dozens of TV series, films and comics dating back to the late 1970s, and tells stories of giant human-controlled military robots battling against the backdrop of a future in which humans have begun migrating off Earth before they render it uninhabitable. The title worth mentioning here is 1988’s Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack, as its events are frequently referenced. If any of this makes sense to you, then you’ve probably already made plans to watch Hathaway. If it sounds like so much gobbledygook, you may want to start elsewhere in the Gundam tangle — or just shrug and fire up Too Hot to Handle or the Liam Neeson movie where he drives the semi-truck over a frozen Arctic lake.
Moviesblackchronicle.com

Black Netflix Movies Now Streaming Featuring Classic Black-focused Flicks

1. Audible – July 1. A documentary called “Audible” debuts. The film is about “a football player who is Deaf while coping with family and relationship issues all while gearing up for his Homecoming game,” per Netflix. The Observer reported that “the life of deaf high school football player Amaree McKenstry” is the film’s focus.
Moviesthemanual.com

Watch Incredibles 2 Online: Stream the Blockbuster Movie Now

Everyone loves superhero movies, right? And how could anyone resist Pixar movies too? Combine the two and you get Incredibles 2, the smash-hit animated movie that looks at the perils of juggling superhero work with family life. It’s possible to watch Incredibles 2 via Disney+ so you can revel in all the joy and laughter it brings with all the family. Telling the story of how the Incredibles try to restore the public’s trust in superheroes while also balancing their family life, it’s a great twist on a familiar format. Here’s how to watch Incredibles 2 online.
Moviesnetflixlife.com

50 best Netflix movies to watch right now

Starring Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard, Dewanda Wise, Lil Rel Howery, Melody Hurd, Anthony Carrigan, Frankie R. Faison, and Paul Reiser. Fatherhood is one of the best Netflix movies of the year so far. The new Netflix original film premiered on June 18, 2021, right before Father’s Day. The movie is...
TV SeriesShowbiz411

Here’s a Sneak Peek to New Netflix Comedy Series Starring Sandra Oh, Produced by Amanda Peet

Netflix brings us “The Chair” on August 20th. It’s six episodes, but it looks like it could become a series. The cast includes a lot of our favorite poeple including Sandra Oh as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim; Jay Duplass as Professor Bill Dobson; Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling; Bob Balaban as Professor Elliot Rentz; David Morse as Dean Paul Larson; with Nana Mensah as Professor Yaz McKay; Everly Carganilla as Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim; among others.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sophie: A Murder In West Cork’ On Netflix, A Docuseries About A French Woman’s Murder In A Remote Irish Town

Sophie: A Murder In West Cork is a 3-part docuseries about the December, 1996 murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French national who had a vacation home in the remote town of Schull, in the West Cork region of Ireland. It was a shocking event for a number of reasons. One of them is that murders just don’t happen in Schull. But the second reason is that she was the wife of French film producer Daniel Toscan du Pantier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy