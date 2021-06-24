Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The House of Flowers: The Movie’ on Netflix, a Loony Reprise of the Acclaimed, Now-Defunct Mexican Comedy Series

Now on Netflix, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway is the first of three planned anime films adapting Yoshiyuki Tomino’s manga series from 1989-90. It’s also a piece of the endless Gundam franchise sprawl, which spans dozens of TV series, films and comics dating back to the late 1970s, and tells stories of giant human-controlled military robots battling against the backdrop of a future in which humans have begun migrating off Earth before they render it uninhabitable. The title worth mentioning here is 1988’s Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack, as its events are frequently referenced. If any of this makes sense to you, then you’ve probably already made plans to watch Hathaway. If it sounds like so much gobbledygook, you may want to start elsewhere in the Gundam tangle — or just shrug and fire up Too Hot to Handle or the Liam Neeson movie where he drives the semi-truck over a frozen Arctic lake.