Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Can't beat the heat? Here's how to put up a good fight this scorching Oregon weekend.

By Andy Giegerich
Posted by 
Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The heat is bearing down on the Portland area. Many agencies are getting the word out on how to stay safe.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 1

Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

The Portland Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/portland
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy