Henderson, NV

New Henderson Arena Will Host Big West Conference Basketball Tourney As First Event At $84 Million Venue In March

By Alan Snel
lvsportsbiz.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Bill Foley arena in Henderson has its first event scheduled for March 2022 — a college basketball conference tournament in March. The $84 million, 6,000-seat venue, officially called Dollar Loan Center and home to Foley’s Henderson Silver Knights minor league hockey team, will host the Big West Conference college basketball tourney in March after the arena opens.

