Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

By Tim Kelly
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 19 days ago

Three-time American League MVP Alex Rodriguez revisits the time he was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox, and “threw up” when he found out it wouldn’t go through.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
700
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Selig
Person
Alfonso Soriano
Person
Buster Olney
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Alex Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Tonight#The Boston Red Sox#The Texas Rangers#Mlbpa#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox’ Alex Cora on Hunter Renfroe: ‘He has been amazing the last two months’

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wants the baseball world to put more respect on Hunter Renfroe’s name. Playing in the 500th game of his major-league career Monday night, Renfroe came through with two incredibly important home runs as part of a 2-for-4 showing at the plate in the Red Sox’ 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Royals at Fenway Park.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Franchy Cordero at first base for Boston Red Sox? ‘He signed as a shortstop. He’s a good athlete,’ Alex Cora says

BOSTON — Franchy Cordero took reps at first base during pregame work Tuesday at Triple-A Worcester’s Polar Park. “He signed as a shortstop. He’s a good athlete,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday here at Fenway Park. “And (chief baseball officer (Chaim) Bloom talked about it a few days ago. He’s going to get his work in at first. And whenever we decide for him to play at first, he’ll play it. I think versatility is important to what we’re trying to accomplish. And if he can handle that position, it’s not only good for us. It’s good for him, too. It just gives us another option, another versatile player. And we’ll take advantage of that.”
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Eduardo Rodriguez has 2.50 ERA in last 3 starts for Boston Red Sox: ‘There’s a lot of conviction,’ Alex Cora says

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After a brutal seven-start stretch, it looks like Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez has fully turned the corner. Rodriguez tossed six scoreless innings in Boston’s 3-2, extra-innings win over the Athletics on Friday night, striking out six batters and allowing only one hit. In his three starts since June 22, Rodriguez has posted a 2.50 ERA (5 earned runs in 18 innings), allowing 13 hits and recording 21 strikeouts in three Sox wins. The Red Sox have now won his last six starts and are 11-5 when he pitches this season.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers honored to make first All-Star Game: ‘He’s becoming a beast,’ Xander Bogaerts says

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Midway through the Red Sox’ long flight from Boston to the Bay Area on Thursday afternoon, manager Alex Cora’s voice came over the loudspeaker with an announcement. Not only was Xander Bogaerts heading back to the All-Star Game as the American League’s starting shortstop, but third baseman Rafael Devers -- an All-Star for the first time -- would be starting alongside him at third base.
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez is finally turning the corner

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez is returning to form on the mound. The looming trade deadline will inevitably create an arms race with contenders loading up for a potential playoff run. One of the biggest upgrades the Boston Red Sox can make won’t require giving up any assets in a deal though. They simply need Eduardo Rodriguez to solidify their rotation by pitching to his capabilities.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Reveals When Christian Arroyo Will Return To Red Sox

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Christian Arroyo remains out of the lineup for the Boston Red Sox in their series finale against the Oakland Athletics. But manager Alex Cora on Sunday revealed a timeline for his activation. “He’s not playing today,” Cora told reporters...
MLBFOX Sports

Torreyes homers, Philly bullpen shines in 5-4 win over BoSox

BOSTON (AP) — Ronald Torreyes hit a three-run homer, Philadelphia used six pitchers after losing its scheduled starter to COVID-19 contact tracing, and the Phillies hung on to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Sunday. The Phillies took the last two of the three-game series at Boston and enter...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Gerrit Cole throws 129 pitches in Yankees' 1-0 shutout of Astros

Gerrit Cole enjoyed a triumphant return to Minute Maid Park and the New York Yankees made a solo home run from Aaron Judge stand in their 1-0 road win over the Houston Astros Saturday. The Yankees clinched the season series by sending the Astros to their second consecutive shutout loss...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox: Rafael Devers proves he can handle the heat

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 22: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox bats against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 22, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Red Sox defeated the Phillies 4-3. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Red Sox star Rafael Devers hit a massive home...
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox lose to Phillies, but enter All-Star break in first place

With a chance to make a statement against the team that gave up on him one year ago, Nick Pivetta couldn’t get it done. Facing the Phillies for the first time since they dumped him on the Red Sox along with Connor Seabold in exchange for Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree last July, Pivetta allowed four earned runs and made it through just four innings before he was yanked.
Boston, MAPosted by
NESN

Marcelo Mayer Takes To Instagram After Being Drafted By Red Sox

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Marcelo Mayer became “the biggest Red Sox fan of all time” Sunday night. Boston used its top pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft on Mayer, a high school shortstop out of the San Diego area. Many prominent outlets viewed Mayer as the best overall prospect in this year’s draft class, but the 18-year-old ultimately slipped to the Red Sox at No. 4.

Comments / 0

Community Policy