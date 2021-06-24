Yes, There's a Right Way to Store Sunscreen (and Throw It Out When It Expires)-Here's How
We're all into bulk buying, but the one thing you should never buy in bulk? Skincare. And within the realm of skincare, SPF is probably the most imperative of them all. That's because when it comes to the proper storage and disposal of sunscreens, you really don't want to mess around-an expired or spoiled sunscreen can cause major damage to your skin, and considering skin cancer is the most diagnosed form of cancer in the country, it's important to use sunscreen responsibly.www.realsimple.com
Comments / 0