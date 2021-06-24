Yes, There's a Right Way to Store Sunscreen (and Throw It Out When It Expires)-Here's How

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. I get asked a lot of questions about SPF, and unfortunately I’m not that great at answering them. Why? Because using sunscreen in real life is complicated, and there’s actually conflicting information on how we can best protect ourselves from excessive sun exposure and UV damage. This is exactly what I spoke about with George Zaidan, MIT-trained chemist, science communicator, and author of the book Ingredients: The Strange Chemistry of What We Put in Us and on Us. He wrote a whole chapter on SPF and has read almost all the relevant literature on sun care and sunscreen efficacy.