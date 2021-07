Martina McBride is celebrating her 30 years in the recording industry with the release of her Greatest Hits: The RCA Years Double LP, available exclusively in vinyl and on sale on August 20th. This 24-song collection spans Martina’s catalog of recordings with RCA and includes some of her biggest hits like “Independence Day,” “Concrete Angel,” “This One’s For The Girls,” and “A Broken Wing,” among many other fan favorites. She made the announcement on Instagram. Check it out!