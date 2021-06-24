Eating And Drinking My Way Around The Desert In Nevada

Several luxury hotels, all located in countries now welcoming U.S. travelers, are tempting guests with chef collaborations and culinary series. For the first time, and in celebration of its latest hotel openings, the MarBella Collection is hosting ‘Greek Chefs Abroad: A Culinary Series’ featuring pop-up tasting dinners by renowned Greek chefs. From 10 to 12 September, the celebrated chef Yiannis Kioroglou, head chef at La Guérite restaurant in Cannes, is hosting his gourmet series at the brand-new MarBella Elix in the Parga region of mainland Greece and MarBella Nido in Corfu. For this event, Kioroglou is creating a five-course Greek menu with international influence in collaboration with the MarBella Collection’s own chefs. Additional dinners in this series will be held throughout July and August, showcasing the culinary expertize of resident chefs, Alexandros Kapsokavadis and Christos Alamanos, who have both worked in kitchens across the world.