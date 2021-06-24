Cancel
Nevada State

Eating And Drinking My Way Around The Desert In Nevada

By Liza B. Zimmerman
Forbes
Forbes
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A year after the pandemic hit San Francisco, I was ready for a cultural and culinary escape: so, I set for a couple of weeks in the desert in Nevada. While I was familiar with Las Vegas’ charms I had not visited many restaurants outside of the Strip or the Vegas metro in general. I was in for some really pleasant culinary surprises.

