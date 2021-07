If you are a regular reader of this column, you know that I kill plants (just like you probably do). Houseplants. Annuals flowers in the ground. And yes, even trees. Although some oaks live 400 years, most plants naturally have a much shorter life span. And although some die due to my negligence, most do not. But I do push the limits of Zone Hardiness, trying plants that rather would winter in Pennsylvania – and occasionally killing them.