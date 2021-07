There are certain things people grow out of, like Hey Arnold!, blankets with names, and beds shaped like anything besides a bed. Then there are other things you never really get too old for, like aquariums, beach boardwalks, and amusement parks with rides called Thunderbolt. Coney Island has all of these things, and it also has a bunch of places where you can get some good food after winning bumper cars (yes, it’s possible to win bumper cars). Here are our 16 favorites.