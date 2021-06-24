SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Legend of Mana’, ‘CarX Drift Racing Online’, and Today’s Other New Releases, Plus the Latest Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for July 7th, 2021. So, yesterday happened. Fortunately, Jared was able to squeeze the news about the Switch OLED into yesterday’s article after I had gone home for the night. I don’t have too much to add, except that I wish I had the money to upgrade but am also a bit relieved it’s not something substantial enough that I need to. Anyway, in today’s article we have some news about some upcoming events, summaries of the handful of new games that hit the eShop today, and a bunch of new and outgoing sales to check out. Let’s head to the office!