Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

Tee times for Savannah City Amateur golf championships

Savannah Morning News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Savannah City Amateur championships will be played Saturday and Sunday on the Donald Ross course at Bacon Park Golf Course. Tournament director and Bacon Park Golf Course Assistant Manager Fred Elmgren said Thursday afternoon that defending champion John Skeadas II and his son John have withdrawn from the tournament because of the death of a family friend whose funeral is Sunday. Skeadas II will participate in opening ceremonies at 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

www.savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
City
Savannah, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Park Golf#Golf Course#The Men S City Am#Legends Net Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy