Tee times for Savannah City Amateur golf championships
The 2021 Savannah City Amateur championships will be played Saturday and Sunday on the Donald Ross course at Bacon Park Golf Course. Tournament director and Bacon Park Golf Course Assistant Manager Fred Elmgren said Thursday afternoon that defending champion John Skeadas II and his son John have withdrawn from the tournament because of the death of a family friend whose funeral is Sunday. Skeadas II will participate in opening ceremonies at 7:15 a.m. Saturday.www.savannahnow.com
Comments / 0