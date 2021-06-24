Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Bill banning ICE contracts in N.J. passes State Assembly, ready to move to Senate

Posted by 
Immigration News Update
Immigration News Update
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkpLo_0aeOGGP100
(John Moore/Getty Images)

By Curtis Brodner

(TRENTON, N.J.) A bill that would prevent private prisons in New Jersey from entering into contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain immigrants is moving through the state legislature after over a month of deliberations, NJ.com reported.

J S3361 passed the state assembly Monday with a vote of 46-24 and passed the Senate Budget Committee Tuesday, clearing the path for a vote.

The bill would prevent both state-run and private detention centers from signing contracts to detain non-citizens. It would also prevent the renewal of existing contracts.

“County jails and other entities should be used to house people accused of real crimes, not to hold undocumented immigrants, and thereby needlessly separating them from their families,” said state Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, the primary sponsor of the bill, per NJ.com.

Activists and advocates have pushed hard to end N.J. contracts with ICE over the course of the last year. Detainees have gone on hunger strike in N.J. jails and activists have regularly protested outside prisons holding ICE detainees in Northern NJ.

Essex County ended its contract with ICE in late April under mounting pressure from constituents, according to The New York Times.

The vast majority of detainees held in N.J. jails committed no crime other than crossing the border without the proper paperwork.

The contracts were lucrative for the counties that signed them — $120 per prisoner per day.

If the bill passes the Democrat-controlled Senate, and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signs it, New Jersey will be the fifth state to ban contracts with ICE.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Immigration News Update

Immigration News Update

925
Followers
77
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date on the breaking news, politics and personal stories surrounding immigration and immigration enforcement.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Loretta Weinberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#State Assembly#Legislature#S3361#Ice#The New York Times#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy