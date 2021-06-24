Cancel
‘F9’ Film Review: Superheroes and Soap Opera Soaked in Gasoline and Testosterone, and It Still Works

By Alonso Duralde
Starting at about the fifth entry in the series, the “Fast and the Furious” saga zoomed past dealing with car thieves and drag races and went right into international-superspy territory. “F9” shows the strategy still succeeding, even if it makes zero sense that a gaggle of car fanatics with shady pasts is all the planet has to protect it from massive global cyberterrorism.

