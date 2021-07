For more posts like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. We’re incredibly elated to announce that The Phoblographer is the media sponsor for the Mobiography Awards 2021. Mobiography was founded many years ago as a magazine for those seriously interested in smartphone photography. And it’s continued to grow over the years. I know too well just how difficult it is to run and organize a blog. And this is why we’re thrilled to be a part of it. The Mobiography Awards champion innovations in smartphone photography and smartphone-related digital art. Want to enter? We’ll give you all the essential details below.