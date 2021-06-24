Shooting in west El Paso draws significant police response

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a shooting on the city's west side on Thursday afternoon.

The gunfire happened in the 7000 block of Villa Hermosa.

There was no immediate word on possible casualties from the shooting, but a police spokesman was dispatched to the scene to conduct a media briefing at some point later in the afternoon.

No further details were available.

