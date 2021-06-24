VIDEO: Wing And A Scare: Real Life Batman’s Terrifying Commuter Run In A Wingsuit

Prince Charles's first attempt at skydiving almost fifty years ago definitely left a lasting impression. The Prince of Wales visited the Merville Barracks in Colchester, England on Tuesday to present new Regimental Colors to the British Army's Parachute Regiment. Colours are silks hand-embroidered with silver and gilt threads bearing the regiment's insignia and used only on important occasions, and these new ones will replace those presented to the battalions in Aldershot in 1998. New Colours are blessed upon being presented to the regiment and have an almost mystical significance to infantry in the British Army. Since being appointed as Colonel in Chief of The Parachute Regiment in 1977, Charles regularly visits the Regiment and has taken a personal interest in supporting wounded soldiers and their families. While speaking with some of its members, the royal recalled his first parachute drop at age 23. “I must say, I find it hard to believe that it has been 44 years since I became your Colonel in Chief and nearly 50 years since I made my first parachute drop — initially upside down with my legs in the rigging lines! — into Studland Bay, Dorset, where I was hauled out of the water by the Royal Marines,” he said.