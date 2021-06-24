Cancel
Military

VIDEO: Wing And A Scare: Real Life Batman’s Terrifying Commuter Run In A Wingsuit

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wingsuit jumper, known as the Turkish Batman, who learned his skills with the British Army, flies from work to home every day — from a height of nearly 6,500 feet. Cengiz Kocak learned his flying skills by parachuting and doing other air sports during his 20-year military service. After graduating from military school in 1992, he served in Turkey […]

www.thefloridastar.com

#Air Sports#Military Service#The Turkish Batman#The British Army
