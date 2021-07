The omnichannel retailer has appointed Vincent Lootens as new Chief Digital Officer as it works towards acceleration of its digital transformation. Studio Moderna Group, the leader in home and living omnichannel and eCommerce in Central and Eastern Europe, announced that Vincent Lootens has joined the company as Chief Digital Officer. Vincent Lootens will be reporting directly to CEO Jan Heere and will be responsible for company’s digital transformation strategy and omnichannel acceleration.