Mexico’s coronavirus death toll rises to 232,068

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 5,340 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 221 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,493,087 infections and 232,068 deaths. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published...

