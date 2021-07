Living in New York, it can feel like a journey to find hair products that work year-round—when we leave the house, New Yorkers must be fully prepared for whatever may come our way. Not only do we have the most brutally warm and humid summers, but in the blink of an eye, the most stunning day can turn into a torrential downpour. So when it comes to hair products we've got to use some heavy hitters, because this city is a fickle angel.