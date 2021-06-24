Cancel
Retail

Luxury artisan furniture and home décor store expands footprint at SouthPark mall

By Jennifer Thomas
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 18 days ago
Luxury artisan furniture retailer Arhaus is expanding its footprint at SouthPark mall by more than 30%. The new showroom opens Friday.

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

