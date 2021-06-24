Luxury artisan furniture and home décor store expands footprint at SouthPark mall

This immaculate home, which was built in 2019 in Daytona Beach’s Mosaic community, is one to see. Its nearly 3,000 square feet of living space holds four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a white-and-bright open kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, stylish cabinetry and designer and inset lighting. From the stunning finishes to the open and inviting layout, everything about this home will leave you speechless. Its modern and stylish interior is awash in top-of-the-line upgrades. Everything in this home is new, so if you’re thinking of building from scratch, save time and schedule your viewing today.