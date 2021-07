Hi guys. I hope this isn't too stupid a question. I have a customer who has supplied some under kitchen LED cupboard lights and a driver that comes with a socket to plug in a few individual lights. The problem is the little plugs on the lights don't fit in the sockets so presumably somebody has sent or ordered the wrong driver or lights. The Driver is rated at 15W. Is there likely to be a problem if i just cut off the plugs and socket and hard wire them or is there likely to be a compatibility problem. So i guess my question is are the drivers standard and any LED fitting will work so long as the wattage isn't exceeded.