The Boston Celtics are going into next season with high hopes. After a disappointing run in 2020-21, they will look to make improvements across the board. With Kemba Walker gone, the bulk of the responsibilities will be on the backs of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both will have to step up even more next year. In addition, the bench unit will have to play great as well. Young players such as Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford will be forced to mature quickly.