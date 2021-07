Salma Hayek is one of the many celebrities that are counting down the days until one of showbiz's most celebratory events of the year – Cannes Film Festival. The Frida actress has a loyal glam squad who will be on hand to ensure she looks her best on the red carpet, and ahead of the event, her hairstylist Jennifer Yepez shared an incredible backstage photo of Salma getting ready at Cannes several years ago.