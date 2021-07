There is literally nothing I love more than a delicious slice of classic New York pizza. I don’t know what it is about the city - but the pizza here is just unmatched! And the best thing is that there are SO many different places to get incredible pizza in the city which is just amazing. I previously made a post all about where to find the best bagels in New York City (because once again there are SO many amazing bagel cafes in the city!) so if you haven’t read that post yet then definitely go check it out!