Meet Nesher Ramla Homo – new early human discovered at Israeli cement site

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 19 days ago

TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Scientists said on Thursday they had discovered a new kind of early human after studying pieces of fossilised bone dug up at a site used by a cement plant in central Israel. The fragments of a skull and a lower jaw with teeth were about 130,000 years...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Evolution#Tel Aviv University#Human Ancestors#Israeli#Reuters#The European Neanderthal#The Dan David Center
