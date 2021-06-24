Resorts World Reveals Its 40 Restaurants and Bars on the North End of the Las Vegas Strip
Excitement practically energizes the air at Resorts World just before it opens to the public. Construction workers put finishing touches on a water fountain here, a fixture there. But when the clock strikes 11 p.m. on June 24, Resorts World lets the public in to see the $4.3 billion resort filled with 40 food and beverage options. Starting at 9 p.m., Resorts World will host a celebratory, public pre-party for the first 2,000 people waiting to enter the resort.vegas.eater.com
