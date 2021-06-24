Cancel
Mississippi State

A Plurality of Americans Would Strike Down Mississippi Abortion Ban

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 19 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A plurality of Americans believe that abortion should be legal up until the fetus is capable of living on its own, and they remain largely supportive of abortion rights that will be under U.S. Supreme Court review later this year, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. The national...

