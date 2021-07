As part of the City’s sustainability initiatives, Palo Alto signed a partnership agreement between Santa Clara Valley Water District (Valley Water) and the City of Mountain View in December 2019 to advance resilient water reuse programs in Santa Clara County. The agreement grants Valley Water an option to take approximately half of the wastewater (effluent) from the Regional Water Quality Control Plant (RWQCP). Valley Water intends to purify the effluent and use it to recharge the groundwater basin south of Mountain View. The 76-year agreement includes an initial $16 million option payment for Valley Water to hold half the effluent from the RWQCP, which was presented to the Cities of Palo Alto and Mountain View on June 18, 2021.