Plantation Palooza 2 brings in over $6K for Take Stock in Children

The Plantation Palooza 2 fundraiser raised over $6,000 for Take Stock in Children of Broward County.

The virtual concert , led by Plantation City Council member Nick Sortal, took place May 30 on Sortal’s Facebook page, featuring nine performers in an effort to help the nonprofit that helps provide opportunities for post-secondary education to low-income, academically qualified students.

Focused on highlighting band directors and music teachers from different schools, the concert featured music ranging from John Prine to The Beatles to Mozart.

The performers included Heather Martin (St. Gregory the Great Catholic School), Anthony Alfano (Meadowbrook Elementary), Christian Davis (Central Park Elementary), Gregory Landburg (Peters Elementary), Anthony Church (Seminole Middle School), Danny Cabrera (Our Savior Lutheran), Seth Bailen (Imagine Charter), Monique Green (South Plantation), Isabelle Antoine (American Heritage) and Kimberly Imbersin (American Heritage).

“I felt a need to give people another way to enjoy music and last year’s Palooza served the community well,” Sortal said in a statement. “I was trying to recruit a popular principal to perform as part of a wide range of entries, and she referred me to her music teacher. Then I got the idea to focus a concert on just our music teachers.”

Last year’s inaugural Plantation Palooza collected over $4,000 in donations for Feeding South Florida .

This year’s donations will benefit Take Stock in Children’s ability to provide mentoring and scholarship. Take Stock in Children, which opened its doors in 1995, has served the community for over 25 years, assisting over 36,000 low-income, at-risk children.

Visit bit.ly/3qq3I7K to watch the concert.