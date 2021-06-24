Mexico’s coronavirus death toll rises to 232,068

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose to 186.65 million on Wednesday, while the death toll grew to 3,994,220, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. Russia remained an issue as the daily death toll slipped from Tuesday's record but remained above 700, at 725 in the past 24 hours, Reuters reported. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.75 million cases and in deaths with 605,905. India is closing in on the U.S. in cases at 30.66 million but is third in deaths at 404,211, while Brazil is second in deaths at 526,892 but is third in cases at 18.86 million. Mexico has fourth-highest death toll at 233,958 but is 15th in cases with 2.55 million. In Europe, Russia leads in deaths with 137,718 fatalities, while the U.K. has 128,532, making Russia the country with the fifth-highest death toll in the world and highest in Europe.