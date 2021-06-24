Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

SCALES Trailer: Stunning Saudi Fable Heading to U.S. Cinemas in July

By Andrew Mack Editor, News
screenanarchy.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShahad Ameen's debut feature film, the fable Scales, will open in cinemas in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, July 9th, with rollout to follow. Variance Films is handling the release, written and directed by Ameen. Scales was Saudi Arabia's official entry in the International Feature Film category for the 93RD Oscars®. After taking one look at this trailer below it's not hard to see why. Gosh, this is very pretty to look at. Wow.

screenanarchy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemas#U S#Fable#Academy Awards#Saudi Arabian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Movies
Country
Singapore
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Moviesthefilmstage.com

U.S. Trailer for Acclaimed The Works and Days Hypes an Eight-Hour Epic

Continuing their tradition (assuming La Flor and Dead Souls comprise a tradition) of epic-length arthouse fare, Grasshopper Film will release next month The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin), an eight-hour Japanese-Swedish feature from C.W. Winter and Anders Edström. By most accounts (including a top prize at last year’s Berlinale) the picture earns its 480 minutes, having pulled raves from Cinema Scope and Film Comment—the latter claiming it “speaks to the power, beauty, and necessity of the theatrical experience.”
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Come Fly with Quentin Dupieux in U.S. Trailer for Mandibles

Another year, another Quentin Dupieux oddity. While the specter of new work from “the guy who made a movie about the killer tire” has, perhaps, worn down in the decade since Rubber, word on Mandibles—including our own—has been strong, critics praising its comfortable marriage of surrealism with buddy-comedy antics. One of those buddies just happens to be a giant fly.
Columbus, OHwcbe.org

???Cinema Classics July 8, '21-- In The Heights Controversy

Controversy In The Heights. Award-winning Cinema Classics discusses great movies then and now. From films, genres, directors, and actors to everything else in between, the hosts don't always agree, but they are always fun and informative. Cinema Classics is regularly broadcast at 8:01 pm Thursday on WCBE 90.5 FM and...
Worldloudersound.com

Watch the trailer for We Intend To Cause Havoc, the story of Zambia's fabled Witch

Of all the great Zambian Afro-garage-psych-prog-funk-rock ensembles, Witch (an acronym for "We intend to cause havoc") may well be the greatest of the all. The band kick-started the Zamrock movement in 1972 with their privately pressed Introduction album, and singer Emanuel “Jagari” Chand - the nickname a tribute to Mick Jagger - become the country's biggest rock star.
MoviesNME

Cinemas in England to return to full capacity from July 19

Cinemas in England are set to return to full capacity from July 19, Boris Johnson has confirmed. The UK Prime Minister confirmed plans today (July 5) for the final stage of relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions across the country, set to take place on July 19. “Freedom Day”, as it’s come to be known, will be confirmed following a data review next Monday (July 12).
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Scales Review: A Feminist Fable High on Metaphorical Imagery

Scales is the latest in a movement of feminist cinema coming from Saudi Arabia, in the wake of great work done by Haifaa Al-Mansour (whose excellent The Perfect Candidate was released earlier this year). In her first feature, writer-director Shahad Ameen proves herself a force behind the camera with stunning black-and-white photography and poetic imagery guiding us through the tale of a young girl’s struggle for liberation—yet at a lean 75 minutes, there’s not quite enough meat on the bones to leave a lasting impression.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Kitaria Fables: Developers Q&A, trio of trailers

PQube have shared a short Q&A with Twin Hearts, the developers of Kitaria Fables (an upcoming action RPG headed to Nintendo Switch this September in Europe and North America). It does share a few additional tidbits about the game, including its development. Click here to check it out!. Here’s an...
TV & Videos411mania.com

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Trailer Heads to a Killer Summer Camp

The Fear Street trilogy kicked off last Friday on Netflix with the 1994-set first film, and the second film’s trailer heads back to summer camp (uh-oh) in 1978. Netflix has released the trailer to the second entry in the releasing-weekly trilogy, Fear Street Part II: 1978, which will explore an earlier era of Shadyside as the 1970s sparkle — and of course, a killer stalks Camp Nightwing.
Moviesholycitysinner.com

Queen Street Playhouse to Debut Summer Cinema Series on July 9th

The historic Queen Street Playhouse, home of the Footlight Players, will premier their new Summer Cinema Series on Friday, July 9th, with a free showing of the horror classic Halloween, directed by John Carpenter. The film is the first of the theatre’s new “Fright Night Friday” showings which will screen...
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Exclusive: Cuteness comes to Sky Cinema with new trailer for animation ‘Extinct’

Sky Cinema has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming animation ‘Extinct’ featuring the voices of Rachel Bloom, Ken Jeong and Zazie Beetz. Op and Ed are two adorable doughnut-shaped animals — FLUMMELS — who accidentally time travel from 1835 to modern-day Shanghai. There, they discover traffic, trans fats, and worst of all, that flummels are now extinct. It’s up to this bumbling pair to save themselves, save their species… and just maybe change the course of history.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Mohamed Hefzy Making ‘Sea Of Sands’ For Saudi Production Outfit Ithra – Talesbuzz

Ithra, Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, revealed two new film productions this morning here in Cannes. Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy – whose films include 2016 Cannes Un Certain Regard opener Clash, 2018 Cannes Competition title Yomeddine, and 2020 Sundance pic Luxor – is teaming with Ithra on Sea of Sands (working title), a coming-of-age story centered around a young orphan Bedouin and a camel who form a special bond and embark on a journey across Saudi Arabia.
Worldthefilmstage.com

U.S. Trailer for Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) Gives Stunning Vision of Nigeria

Yet another Berlin 2020 title finally making its way to the world, Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) arrives with some lofty expectations—it is, after all, a Janus release, ensuring eventual induction into the Criterion Collection. Directed by twin Nigerian brothers Chuko and Arie Esiri, the picture arrives on July 23, ahead of which comes a trailer replete with beautiful 16mm images of Nigeria’s Lagos.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Eyimofe’: Twin Directors’ Stunning Feature Debut Takes Nigerian Cinema to New Heights

“Eyimofe” (“This Is My Desire”), the debut feature from co-directors (and twin brothers) Arie and Chuko Esiri, is a heartrending and hopeful portrait of everyday human endurance in Nigeria, West Africa. The film traces the journeys of two distantly connected strangers at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder — Mofe (Jude Akuwudike), an electrician dealing with the fallout of a family tragedy, and Rosa (Temi Ami-Williams), a hairdresser supporting her pregnant teenage sister — as they each pursue their dream of starting a new life in Europe while bumping up against the harsh economic realities of a world in which every interaction is a transaction.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

U.S. Trailer for Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria Arrives with a Bang

Some years since Cemetery of Splendour has Apichatpong Weerasethakul returned, this time under two unusual conditions: in English and with a movie star before the camera. The film, of course, is Memoria, debuting at the Cannes Film Festival this week after years of anticipation, scant information, and nothing but a handful of stills.
Moviesktbb.com

‘Black Widow’ sets pandemic record with $80 million at U.S. theaters; makes $60 million+ on Disney+

Marvel's long-delayed Black Widow had an explosive debut, making more than $215 million worldwide, Disney has announced. The film had an $80 million domestic haul that crushed the $70 million pandemic-era record set by F9: The Fast Saga just three weeks ago. Additionally, the prequel adventure of star and executive producer Scarlett Johansson's titular Avenger also raked in more than $60 million via Disney+ Premier Access, where it could be streamed for around $30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy