Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Preliminary hearing set in Wisconsin bar shooting

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge on Thursday set a preliminary hearing for a Wisconsin man charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a shooting at a crowded bar. Rakayo Vinson, 24, of Kenosha, faces three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the April 18 shooting at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers in Kenosha County. He would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Preliminary Hearing#Somers House Tavern#Kenosha County Court#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin StateWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Man arrested in Wisconsin after missing court date in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO — A Cedar Falls man who disappeared while awaiting trial for allegedly shooting at an ex-girlfriend’s Waterloo home has been arrested in Wisconsin. Dillon David Grundman, 22, was detained in Milwaukee on Wednesday on failure to appear warrants, according to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities allege Grundman shot at...
Indio, CAnbcpalmsprings.com

Preliminary Hearing Date Set for Felon Accused of Killing Woman in Indio

A Sept. 3 preliminary hearing date was confirmed Thursday for a felon accused of fatally beating a woman in Indio. Edwardo Alvarez, 40, was arrested last October on suspicion of killing 32-year-old Madeleine Gutierrez of Indio at a condominium complex in the 47- 300 block of Monroe Street. Alvarez is...
Leavenworth County, KSLeavenworth Times

Preliminary hearing scheduled in manslaughter case

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Basehor man who is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to a 2019 crash. The preliminary hearing for Christopher D. Nichols Jr. is scheduled for Aug. 18 in Leavenworth County District Court, according to court records. Nichols, 23, is charged with involuntary...
Wisconsin Statefox9.com

Police: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted for Wisconsin shooting death

(FOX 9) - Law enforcement in Wisconsin and Minnesota have issued an alert Wednesday as they search for a deadly shooting suspect. According to the Minnesota BCA, the suspect, 30-year-old Christopher Terrell Anderson, may be driving a white Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plates 187NXC. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, police say.
Ashland County, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Hit-and-run suspect requests preliminary hearing

A Rice lake man who faces four felony charges in connection with a May 9 hit-and-run in Ashland County has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 2 following his initial court appearance Monday. Cody L. Stone is charged with battery intending bodily harm and aggravated battery, both with...
Kewanee, ILStar Courier

Henry County Court: This week's preliminary hearings

Alfonso D. Duff, Jr., 26, of Kewanee, appeared on Class X felony home invasion/cause injury, and Class 4 felony criminal damage to government-supported property, with less than $500 in damages. After testimony from the arresting officer, probable cause was found that a felony was committed. Duff remains jailed on $100,000...
Santa Cruz County, CApajaronian.com

Alleged sheriff’s sergeant killer waives preliminary hearing

SANTA CRUZ—The man who allegedly fatally shot Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller in Ben Lomond last year during a violent crime spree waived his preliminary hearing Monday in Santa Cruz County Superior Court. The move means Steven Carrillo, who appeared in the courtroom of Judge Paul Burdick clad...
Snydertown, PAwkok.com

Accused Triple Homicide Suspect Waives Preliminary Hearing

SUNBURY – A man accused of killing three people in Snydertown was back in court Tuesday, and has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Shamokin District Judge John Gembic says 23-year-old Matthew Reed waived his right, and his lawyer has also asked for a mental health evaluation. Reed was then taken back to Northumberland County Prison without bail.
Kennesaw, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Bond hearing set for suspect in Kennesaw murder case

MARIETTA — In his first appearance before a judge Friday evening, Bryan Anthony Rhoden, the man police have arrested in connection with the July 3 triple homicide in Kennesaw, said he had retained counsel and understood his charges. Standing before Magistrate Court Judge Don Hicks, Rhoden, clad in a dark...
Fort Collins, COReporterHerald.com

Preliminary hearing for man accused of killing Fort Collins toddler set for November

A preliminary hearing for the man accused of killing a 3-year-old Fort Collins boy has been set for early November in 8th Judicial District Court. Jaime Omar Rodriguez, 27, was arrested March 26 in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy, who police said was unconscious and not breathing when a family member took him to an urgent care center. He was pronounced dead at the urgent care.
Public Safetywcn247.com

Hearing set for suspects in shooting of Dutch crime reporter

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Two men suspected in the shooting of a celebrated Dutch crime reporter have a court hearing scheduled Friday, while the journalist is still fighting for his life in an Amsterdam hospital. Peter R. de Vries was shot in the head while walking to his car on Tuesday night. The attack raised concerns around Europe about journalists’ safety and media freedom. A ceremony in de Vries’ honor is planned for Friday afternoon at Amsterdam’s Westerkerk church. Police identified the suspected shooter as a 21-year-old Dutchman; a 35-year-old Polish man is accused of driving the getaway car. Prosecutors are asking a judge to keep them in custody for another 14 days while the investigation continues.
Martin, TNKFVS12

Shooting inside bar injures 1

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Martin Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside of a bar early Sunday morning, July 11. Officers were on patrol at approximately 2:30 a.m. at the parking lot of the Slide an Ride bar on North Lindell Street when they saw a disturbance at the front door.
Lyon County, KSKVOE

Lyon County kidnapping suspect set for hearing Tuesday

A man accused of kidnapping last year will have a court hearing connected to that alleged incident Tuesday. Alexander Couch will be back in Lyon County District Court at 2 pm. Court documents provided to KVOE News say Couch allegedly forced a man into a car against his will, took him to two separate places in town, threatened him with bodily harm and took his phone back in late October 2020. Couch was on the Lyon County Most Wanted list for about two months before he was captured in north-central Emporia in March.
Colona, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Hearing on negotiated plea set in Colona murder case

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A hearing for a negotiated plea has been set for Steven L. Scott, 58, charged in the stabbing murder of his companion, Marcie Snyder of Colona, on Oct. 2, 2019. The hearing on the negotiated plea is scheduled to take place Aug. 10. A two-week jury trial...
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Judge names special prosecutor for teen’s shooting by deputy

A western Arkansas prosecutor was chosen Monday to decide whether to prosecute a central Arkansas deputy for the fatal shooting of a teenager. A Lonoke County circuit court judge chose Jeff Phillips to handle the case of t he death of Hunter Brittain, 17, by Lonoke County sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Davis. Brittain and Davis were both white, but Davis was fired for not activating his body camera before approaching the youth.
Washington County, NCroanokebeacon.com

Williams bond hearing set for July 12

A Superior Court Judge is slated to hear a motion to revoke the bond of Terrance Lamont Williams Monday, July 12, in Washington County Court. District Attorney Seth Edwards filed the motion June 21, in response to a series of shooting incidents at Williams’ Luvera Street residence that endanger residents of the neighborhood, as well as Williams and his family that includes a young son.

Comments / 0

Community Policy