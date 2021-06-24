Cancel
Escambia County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida Southwestern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 256 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ferry Pass, Ensley, Gonzalez, Pace, Milton, Bagdad, Molino, Floridatown, Pea Ridge, Point Baker, Mulat, Quintette, Cottage Hill, Harp, Olive, Chumuckla, Cantonment, Galt City, Brickton and Pine Forest.

alerts.weather.gov

