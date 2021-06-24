Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeast Johnson County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL JOHNSON COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 157 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mayoworth, or 9 miles northwest of Kaycee, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Johnson County. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 259 and 272.