Apple's Premium AirPods Max Headphones Drop To Lowest Price Yet

We start today’s deals with the LG Gram 15.6-inch laptop with an IPS touchscreen that’s currently getting a massive 38 percent discount, meaning you can grab yours for just $999 and score $600.99 savings. This device comes powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space thanks to an M.2 NVMe SSD, and you also get a 17-hour battery to get you through the day. If you’re looking for a more affordable laptop, you can also consider the HP 14 laptop that features the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It is currently up for grabs at $490 after receiving a $69.99 discount.